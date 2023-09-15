Live
- BJP to undertake Cauvery Rakshana Yatra in the Cauvery basin yatra: Basavaraj Bommai
- We will hold DCP-SPs responsible and take action: CM warns
- Almonds voted as the top snacking choice as a part of a healthy diet in India
- Tollywood drugs case: Navdeep gets relief, TS HC orders police not to arrest him
- BRS Parliamentary Party meeting underway at Pragathi Bhavan
- PM Shri Narendra Modi Laid the Foundation Stone for Rs. 49,000 Crore Petrochemicals Project at BPCL's Bina Refinery in MP
- How Online Platforms Like OdinSchool Are Democratizing Education: Shruti Jayakumar, Director, OdinSchool
- Supreme Court refuses to urgently list plea seeking legal action against Stalin Jr over his controversial statements on 'Sanatan Dharma'
- 11-day gains spree of Sensex longest streak since Oct 2007
- DAC approves proposals worth Rs 45,000 crore for armed forces
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (15-09-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON SEPTEMBER-15-2023.BUYING RATESBUYING RATESCURRENCYForex CardCashUS DollarRs. 83.87Rs. 86.36EuroRs. 89.47Rs....
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON SEPTEMBER-15-2023.
BUYING RATES
BUYING RATES
CURRENCY
Forex Card
Cash
US Dollar
Rs. 83.87
Rs. 86.36
Euro
Rs. 89.47
Rs. 92.13
UAE Dirham
Rs. 22.83
Rs. 23.51
Thai Baht
Rs. 2.37
Rs. 2.51
British Pound
Rs. 104.38
Rs. 107.48
Australian Dollar
Rs. 54.14
Rs. 55.75
Canadian Dollar
Rs. 62.10
Rs. 63.95
Kuwaiti Dinar
N/A
N/A
Swiss Franc
Rs. 93.67
Rs. 96.45
Danish Krone
N/A
Rs. 12.59
South African Rand
Rs. 4.58
Rs. 4.80
Hong Kong Dollar
Rs. 10.82
Rs. 11.35
Bahraini Dinar
N/A
N/A
Japanese Yen
Rs. 0.65
Rs. 0.65
Norwegian Krone
N/A
Rs. 8.53
New Zealand Dollar
Rs. 49.63
Rs. 51.59
Saudi Riyal
Rs. 24.33
Rs. 22.79
Swedish Krona
Rs. 7.58
Rs. 7.88
Singapore Dollar
Rs. 61.52
Rs. 63.35
Malaysian Ringitt
N/A
Rs. 18.97
Sri Lankan Rupee
N/A
N/A
Omani Rial
N/A
N/A
Chinese Yuan
N/A
Rs. 13.93
Qatari Riyal
N/A
N/A