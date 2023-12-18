Live
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
- IPL Auction:' Mumbai Indians will bid high for Gerald Coetzee and Lance Morris, says Brad Hogg
- Telangana Congress now focus on Lok Sabha elections
- Siddaramaiah appreciates contribution of Christian community in education and health
- INDIA bloc leader to be decided after polls, no individual only ideological problem with BJP: Mamata
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (18-12-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON DECEMBER-18-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 83.86
|
Rs. 86.35
|
Euro
|
Rs. 91.62
|
Rs. 94.34
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.83
|
Rs. 23.51
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.42
|
Rs. 2.56
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 106.50
|
Rs. 109.66
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 56.39
|
Rs. 58.06
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 62.69
|
Rs. 64.55
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 96.49
|
Rs. 99.35
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.90
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.76
|
Rs. 4.99
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.86
|
Rs. 11.39
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.67
|
Rs. 0.67
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.74
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 52.36
|
Rs. 54.43
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.34
|
Rs. 22.79
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 8.26
|
Rs. 8.59
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 62.98
|
Rs. 64.86
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 18.91
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 14.21
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A