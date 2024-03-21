Live
- Nagar Kurnool Parliament Constituency Election Returning Officer Collector P Uday Kumar inspected the election strong room and distribution centers
- Choti Holi 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat
- Daily Forex Rates (21-03-2024)
- ECI directs MeitY to immediately stop sending ‘Viksit Bharat’ messages on WhatsApp in view of Model Code of Conduct in force
- Cookers seized in Tumakur
- Adoption of Western Lifestyle Leading to spike in Colon Cancer: Expert
- Suniel Shetty to celebrate Holi with flowers, delicious food
- IPL 2024: MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad
- IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as captain of CSK
- Shiv Sena MP urges Oppn not to oppose Dharavi redevelopment for political mileage
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON MARCH-21-2024. BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 83.61 ...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON MARCH-21-2024.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.61
|Rs. 83.94
|Euro
|Rs. 91.36
|Rs. 91.95
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.86
|Rs. 23.08
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.35
|Rs. 2.49
|British Pound
|Rs. 106.91
|Rs. 107.61
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 55.57
|Rs. 57.23
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.30
|Rs. 62.61
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 94.76
|Rs. 97.58
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.91
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.66
|Rs. 4.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.84
|Rs. 11.37
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.63
|Rs. 0.63
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 51.14
|Rs. 53.16
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 22.95
|Rs. 23.28
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 8.17
|Rs. 8.49
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 62.71
|Rs. 64.58
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.85
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.07
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
