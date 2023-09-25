Live
- ‘Jawan’ crosses Rs 1000 Cr; King Khan achieves rare feat
- Bring a good name to the government, or look elsewhere: DCM DK Shivakumar warns officials
- BJP has no will to implement Women’s Reservation Bill: Congress
- Rajnath Singh formally inducts first C-295 aircraft into the IAF
- Telangana Governor rejects KCR's nominees for two MLC posts
- Aus flight forced to turn around due to passenger's unruly behaviour
- Amazon to invest up to $4 bn in AI startup Anthropic in GenAI era
- Several leaders of BJP want to join Congress sensing imminent defeat in MP polls: Digvijaya
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: iPhone 13, OnePlus 11R and more on discounts
- For the first time in the history of the state, Janata Darshan held across the state
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (25-09-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON SEPTEMBER-25-2023. BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash ...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON SEPTEMBER-25-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 83.93
|
Rs. 86.42
|
Euro
|
Rs. 89.36
|
Rs. 92.01
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.85
|
Rs. 23.53
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.35
|
Rs. 2.49
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 102.75
|
Rs. 105.8
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 53.89
|
Rs. 55.49
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 62.24
|
Rs. 64.09
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 92.42
|
Rs. 95.16
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.58
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.64
|
Rs. 4.87
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.85
|
Rs. 11.38
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.64
|
Rs. 0.64
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.49
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 49.91
|
Rs. 51.88
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.36
|
Rs. 22.81
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.61
|
Rs. 7.91
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 61.42
|
Rs. 63.24
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 18.98
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.87
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A