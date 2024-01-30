Live
Daily Forex Rates (30-01-2024)
Following are foreign exchange rates on january-30-2024.
|BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.62
|Rs. 83.95
|Euro
|Rs. 90.49
|Rs. 91.07
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.86
|Rs. 23.08
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.40
|Rs. 2.54
|British Pound
|Rs. 105.97
|Rs. 106.65
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 55.38
|Rs. 57.02
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.62
|Rs. 62.93
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 97.23
|Rs. 100.12
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.79
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.62
|Rs. 4.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.85
|Rs. 11.38
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.65
|Rs. 0.65
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 51.47
|Rs. 53.50
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 22.92
|Rs. 23.25
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 8.14
|Rs. 8.46
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 62.65
|Rs. 64.51
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.80
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.27
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
