Dasara Dhamaka offers from Big C

Big C, which operates a large chain of mobile handset retail outlets, announced that it lined up attractive offers to mark Dasar festivities.



“Big C which has been setting sales records for the past 21 years and has 250 stores in Telugu States, has come out with attractive offers for customers during this Dasara festival. There will be cash back up to Rs 10,000 crore and assured gifts up to Rs 4,000 for every purchase of smartphone,” M Balu Chowdary, Chairman and Managing Director, Big C, said in a statement.

This apart, there will also be offers like free smart watch on purchase of mobile and laptop, 5 per cent instant cash, extended warranty, etc. The mobile handset retail chain is also offering

Rs 9,000 instant discount on smartphones bought with loan from Bajaj Finance.

“People can buy smartphone, smart tv laptop and ACs through ATM cards without any interest and down payment,” the CMD said.