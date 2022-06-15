DCI gets Rs250 cr order from JNPA extended

Visakhapatnam: Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI), a listed dredging company in India under the consortium of four major ports authorities viz Visakhapatnam Port, Paradip Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port holding majority shares of 73.47 per cent. has bagged a major contract from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). JNPA awarded the maintenance of Mumbai & JNPA navigational channel to DCI that includes dredging of 20 million cubic meter plus or minus 20 per cent yearly with the project cost of about Rs.250 crore per year.

The Ministry of Ports Shipping & Waterways promulgate dredging guidelines 2021 and emphasised that major ports should award dredging contracts on a long term basis. Long term of three years contract awarded by JNPA shall be an assured revenue to DCI top line amounting to Rs.50 crore yearly.

The extension of the contract by JNPT is a feather on the cap of DCI which is aiming at a record highest ever turnover of Rs1,000 crore for this financial year 2022-23.

DCI is the premier dredging organisation of India catering to the dredging and allied services to major ports, minor ports, Indian Navy, fishing harbours and other maritime organisations by deepening and maintaining the safe navigational channel for EXIM activities.