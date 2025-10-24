Live
Deal momentum gains pace in consumer, retail sectors
New Delhi: India’s consumer and retail sector witnessed robust deal momentum in Q3/2025, recording a total of 132 transactions valued at $3.4 billion, up six per cent in volumes and nine per cent in value compared to Q3/2024, including public market activity, a report showed on Thursday.
According to Grant Thornton Bharat’s Consumer and Retail Dealtracker, excluding public market deals, mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and private equity (PE) deal activity accounted for 121 deals worth $2.3 billion, marking a 168 per cent increase in value (quarter-on-quarter).
The surge was driven by five high-value deals above $100 million and 26 deals above $10 million, together contributing $2 billion or 89 per cent of total deal value, signalling strong investor confidence in scale, brand strength, and growth-oriented consumer businesses, the report mentioned.
“Q3 marked a decisive rebound for India’s consumer and retail sector, with deal volumes rising to 132 and values crossing $3.4 billion, nearly four times higher values than the previous quarter. The recovery was led by renewed investor focus on textiles, apparel and accessories, and sustained activity in food processing and e-commerce,” said Naveen Malpani, Partner and Consumer Industry Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.