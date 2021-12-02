December 2: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity markets ended with a gain of over a per cent for the second consecutive session on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex added 776.50 points or 1.35 per cent to close higher at 58,461.29. The Nifty 50 index rose 234.75 points or 1.37 per cent to 17,401.65. Out of 50 shares on the Nifty 50 index, 47 shares advanced and 3 shares declined. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Adani Ports 740 4.53 710 742.3 702.3 Power Grid 215 3.76 209 216 206.5 HDFC 2805 3.75 2701.05 2814.95 2701.05 Sun Pharma 770.2 3.33 753 770.75 746.1 Grasim 1733.15 3.19 1676.6 1750.05 1673.45 BPCL 379.75 2.98 370 379.95 369.05 Tata Steel 1112.95 2.81 1083 1116 1074 IOC 120.9 2.72 118 121.1 117.9 Tech Mahindra 1627.75 2.53 1590 1632.5 1580 Bajaj Auto 3328 2.41 3259.95 3337.35 3236.5

Check out the top 3 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Cipla 920.8 -0.79 937.95 937.95 917.5 ICICI Bank 723.5 -0.58 724.6 727.1 715.2 Axis Bank 676.45 -0.46 675 678.8 668.05



