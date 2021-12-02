December 2: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex added 776.50 points or 1.35 per cent to close higher at 58,461.29.
- The Nifty 50 index rose 234.75 points or 1.37 per cent to 17,401.65.
Domestic equity markets ended with a gain of over a per cent for the second consecutive session on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex added 776.50 points or 1.35 per cent to close higher at 58,461.29. The Nifty 50 index rose 234.75 points or 1.37 per cent to 17,401.65. Out of 50 shares on the Nifty 50 index, 47 shares advanced and 3 shares declined. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Adani Ports
|740
|4.53
|710
|742.3
|702.3
|Power Grid
|215
|3.76
|209
|216
|206.5
|HDFC
|2805
|3.75
|2701.05
|2814.95
|2701.05
|Sun Pharma
|770.2
|3.33
|753
|770.75
|746.1
|Grasim
|1733.15
|3.19
|1676.6
|1750.05
|1673.45
|BPCL
|379.75
|2.98
|370
|379.95
|369.05
|Tata Steel
|1112.95
|2.81
|1083
|1116
|1074
|IOC
|120.9
|2.72
|118
|121.1
|117.9
|Tech Mahindra
|1627.75
|2.53
|1590
|1632.5
|1580
|Bajaj Auto
|3328
|2.41
|3259.95
|3337.35
|3236.5
Check out the top 3 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Cipla
|920.8
|-0.79
|937.95
|937.95
|917.5
|ICICI Bank
|723.5
|-0.58
|724.6
|727.1
|715.2
|Axis Bank
|676.45
|-0.46
|675
|678.8
|668.05
