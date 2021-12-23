December 23: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Equity benchmarks rose more than a half per cent on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in a volatile session. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 384.72 points or 0.68 per cent to settle at 57,315.28. The Nifty 50 index added 117.15 points or 0.69 per cent to end at 17,072.60. At the close, 35 shares rose on the Nifty 50 index and 15 shares fell. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Power Grid 208.95 3.67 202.5 209.6 202.05 IOC 112.35 3.03 109.9 112.45 109.7 ONGC 140.5 2.7 138.5 141 137.15 ITC 217.4 2.55 213.9 218.45 213.2 Bajaj Finance 6918.5 2.18 6840 6993.5 6838.25 Cipla 908.2 2.08 892 912.5 891.25 Hero MotoCorp 2394.05 1.93 2365 2403 2352.5 Infosys 1856.15 1.72 1831.25 1861.6 1827 Coal India 147.75 1.65 146.25 147.95 146 Britannia 3552.85 1.6 3503.1 3560 3502





Check out the 8 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Divi's Laboratories 4483 -1.76 4559.95 4570 4471.05 JSW Steel 650 -1.66 665.8 670.9 647.2 Bharti Airtel 679 -0.84 689 689 675.5 Sun Pharma 791.25 -0.78 801.85 803.95 790 UltraTech Cement 7322 -0.75 7434.8 7434.8 7299.95 Maruti 7369 -0.74 7481 7500 7355 Hindalco 460 -0.72 465.05 468.45 459.3 ICICI Bank 728.8 -0.55 739.05 739.5 727.95 HDFC Bank 1438.7 -0.45 1453.25 1457.8 1436.85 Eicher Motors 2479.2 -0.31 2500 2503.95 2470.25



