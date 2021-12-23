December 23: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex rose 384.72 points or 0.68 per cent to settle at 57,315.28.
- The Nifty 50 index added 117.15 points or 0.69 per cent to end at 17,072.60.
Equity benchmarks rose more than a half per cent on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in a volatile session. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 384.72 points or 0.68 per cent to settle at 57,315.28. The Nifty 50 index added 117.15 points or 0.69 per cent to end at 17,072.60. At the close, 35 shares rose on the Nifty 50 index and 15 shares fell. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Power Grid
|208.95
|3.67
|202.5
|209.6
|202.05
|IOC
|112.35
|3.03
|109.9
|112.45
|109.7
|ONGC
|140.5
|2.7
|138.5
|141
|137.15
|ITC
|217.4
|2.55
|213.9
|218.45
|213.2
|Bajaj Finance
|6918.5
|2.18
|6840
|6993.5
|6838.25
|Cipla
|908.2
|2.08
|892
|912.5
|891.25
|Hero MotoCorp
|2394.05
|1.93
|2365
|2403
|2352.5
|Infosys
|1856.15
|1.72
|1831.25
|1861.6
|1827
|Coal India
|147.75
|1.65
|146.25
|147.95
|146
|Britannia
|3552.85
|1.6
|3503.1
|3560
|3502
Check out the 8 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Divi's Laboratories
|4483
|-1.76
|4559.95
|4570
|4471.05
|JSW Steel
|650
|-1.66
|665.8
|670.9
|647.2
|Bharti Airtel
|679
|-0.84
|689
|689
|675.5
|Sun Pharma
|791.25
|-0.78
|801.85
|803.95
|790
|UltraTech Cement
|7322
|-0.75
|7434.8
|7434.8
|7299.95
|Maruti
|7369
|-0.74
|7481
|7500
|7355
|Hindalco
|460
|-0.72
|465.05
|468.45
|459.3
|ICICI Bank
|728.8
|-0.55
|739.05
|739.5
|727.95
|HDFC Bank
|1438.7
|-0.45
|1453.25
|1457.8
|1436.85
|Eicher Motors
|2479.2
|-0.31
|2500
|2503.95
|2470.25
