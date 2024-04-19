Dell launches AI-powered commercial PC portfolio in India

New Delhi: Dell Technologies on Friday launched the new portfolio of commercial artificial intelligence (AI)-powered laptops and mobile workstations in India.

This includes the Latitude portfolio and the Precision portfolio. The Latitude portfolio comes at a starting price of Rs 1,10,999, while the Precision portfolio starts at Rs 2,19,999.

"The new Latitude and Precisions delivers AI-enhanced productivity and collaboration for business professionals in the hybrid work era," Indrajit Belgundi, Senior. Director and GM, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, said in a statement.

"As the AI landscape evolves, our new commercial portfolio empowers our customers and their workforce with performance, highest security, portability, and sustainability," he added.

The latest Latitude portfolio comes equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, with the 5000 series also available in configurations with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U processors.

The new Precision portfolio delivers the performance needs of power users, developers and beyond, powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, the company said.

Built-in security being paramount, the company mentioned that these AI-powered devices include hardware and firmware features that make it easier to prevent modern cyberattacks.

In addition, the built-in vulnerability detection feature further improves the defences by allowing the device to scan for publicly reported security flaws and provide suggestions.