DFPCL inks partnership deal with Samunnati

Hyderabad: Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL), a leading producer of fertilisers and industrial chemicals,on Thursday announced its tie-up with Samunnati, a specialized agri value chain enabler that offers customised financial, co-financial and non-financial solutions to stakeholders across the agri value chain.

With this tie-up, DFPCL will offer crop based advisory to help the thousands of farmers under FPOs across four states to improve yields, quality and earnings. At the same time, the partnership will also facilitate access to farm credit at affordable rates, thereby empowering the farmers to improve their scale and modernise the process. As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the farmer producer organisations (FPOs) will be able to access crop-based advisory and agri-inputs through DFPCL along with the customized finance options through Samunnati.

Mahesh Girdhar, DFPCL's Crop Nutrition Business president, said: "This collaboration is another step fortifying our commitment to revolutionise India's agriculture sector - by empowering our farmers.

Armed with the required information and scientific knowledge of crop nutrition, DFPCL will guide the FPOs and associated farmers under the Samunnati umbrella for a better yield and with a mission to transform their lives for the better."