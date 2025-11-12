Didac India 2025 to host 3-day conference from Nov 18

Messe Stuttgart, a trade fair company in partnership with the India Didactics Association (IDA), the national association for the education and skills fraternity is organising Didac India 2025, the 15th edition of exhibition and conference for the education sector. The co-located events will be held from November 18-20 at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), Delhi.

The event aims to strengthen cybersecurity in educational institutions nationwide by bringing together more than 30 leading national and international companies. A key highlight of Didac India 2025 will be the showcase of state-of-the-art cybersecurity tools and technologies designed specifically for educational environments.

Gaurav Sood, MD, Messe Stuttgart India, said: “At Messe Stuttgart India, we are committed to sparking global conversations that are not only aimed at empowering business and economies but also intend to impact lives and communities.