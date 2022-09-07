Dizo launches new smartwatches

Hyderabad: Realme's tech life brand Dizo announced its debut into Bluetooth Calling smartwatches with the launch of two new smartwatches - Dizo Watch R Talk with a single chipset solution and Dizo Watch D Talk with 1.8-in (4.57 cm) big display.

Both the smartwatches are fully washable and comes with over 150 watch dials, plethora of sports modes, Dizo Health Suite and other smart features.

The Dizo Watch R Talk will start selling from September 13, 2022 and the Dizo Watch D Talk will be sold starting September 16, 2022. For those who like circular dials, DIZO Watch R Talk is your catch!

Flaunting 1.3-inch (3.3 cm) circular dial, the DIZO Watch R Talk also has an ultra-sharp AMOLED display with smart always on display, 360x360 resolution with 392 PPI and 500nits high brightness, altogether ensuring crisp and clear viewing, vivid colours and a better visibility even on a bright sunny day. Further, there is a 9x16mm driver, which is 120 per cent larger, and a noise cancellation feature for calls for users to get the best audio experience, the company said in a statement.