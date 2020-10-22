DLF inks anchor lease deal with Standard Chartered GBS

DLF on Wednesday announced that it has inked an anchor deal of 7.7 lakh square feet with Standard Chartered GBS for their office building at the DLF Downtown, Taramani, Chennai. Standard Chartered GBS has leased the space to set-up its largest office establishment in this project.

DLF in its regulatory filing said, "In one of the largest commercial office space deals in India during recent times, Standard Chartered GBS is leasing 7.7 lakh sq. ft. to set-up its largest office establishment in this project."

DLF and GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund (Government of Singapore) had entered into a strategic partnership to develop a rental assets portfolio with GIC as 1/3rd partner, under the consolidated portfolio of DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), a subsidiary of DLF Ltd.

Sriram Khattar, managing director, DLF Rental Business, said "We are indeed delighted at the confidence and trust response of SCB in DLF. We welcome Standard Chartered GBS to our family and will do our best to develop a landmark building while ensuring the safety and wellness of SCB employees."

DCCDL, the joint venture of DLF-GIC, and TIDCO (Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation) announced the launch of this iconic development – DLF Downtown, Chennai with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore early in 2020. The building is designed by world-renowned architects Geniser, account the needs of the future of the work and employee wellbeing and collaboration.

Amit Grover, Executive Director, DLF Offices, said, "This strategic partnership is a testament to the success of our vision of new-age workplaces. The building design would be unique in India with the futuristic view of experience in the post-pandemic world. DLF Downtown project spanning over 27 acres is planned as a multi-block campus development with inter-connected office blocks at the podium level and a host of retail amenities for perfect work-life integration. It will redefine the office experience in Chennai."

Standard Chartered GBS office on DLF Downtown, Chennai will be its largest campus globally. The unique building design with a wider span of atriums, interconnecting internal staircases, terraces and skylight is a highly experimental workspace for employees to connect, collaborate and belong.