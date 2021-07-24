DMI Finance aims to be leading long-term credit business in New India

The DMI Finance has clarified that R.M. Garg is not related to DMIs management, nor is he the promoter the company.

Founded in 2008 by Shivashish Chatterjee and Yuvraja C. Singh, and supported by a deeply experienced team, DMI has grown into a pan-India credit platform with core businesses in corporate lending, housing finance, digital consumer and MSME finance and asset management.



DMI is supported by global institutional investors, strategic family offices and leading banks and public market creditors in India.



The company aims to be the leading long-term credit business in New India, using technology, creativity and innovative partnerships to bridge the credit gap.

