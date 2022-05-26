Domestic air traffic gathers pace in APAC, Middle East

Road bumps on runway

• Factors Detrimental For Aviation Takeoff

• Travel restrictions from mandatory quarantines to pre-departure, on-arrival testing

• Suspension of international air travel in some parts of the region

• Geopolitical conflict

• Subsequent impacts on macroeconomic factors

• Restrictions on international air travel to and from global player China

As compared to 2019 Q1, domestic traffic has made a recovery of 92% of pre-pandemic levels, but international seat capacity was still down 67% during Q1 this year and 49% below during 2022 compared to 2019 levels

Mumbai: Asia-Pacific and the Middle East aviation industry are experiencing green shoots of recovery amid domestic passenger traffic making considerable progress even as international traffic largely remains stagnant, according to the Airports Council International Asia-Pacific (ACI APAC) quarterly report.

The industry showed encouraging signs of recovery in the first quarter of 2022— capacity was rebuilding in many parts of APAC and the Middle East; domestic passenger traffic made considerable progress; cargo growth proved to be resilient and was above pre-pandemic levels, said the report. The report has been prepared in partnership with global engineering, management and development consultancy Mott MacDonald. Despite the subdued pandemic environment, airports in the region continued to provide a safe and high service quality for the benefit of their passengers. However, ACI APAC said travel restrictions ranging from mandatory quarantines in designated facilities to pre-departure and on-arrival testing, suspension of international air travel in some parts of the region as well as geopolitical conflict and subsequent impacts on macroeconomic factors have been detrimental to the overall growth of aviation.

"Analysis shows that travel restrictions have to a large degree failed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 mainly due to the high infectious nature of the Omicron variant and have turned out to be a deterrent for the recovery of aviation, impacting the economy of the region," said Stefano Baronci, Director General at ACI APAC. Cargo business proves on the contrary the leading role that APAC plays in the global economy, he said, adding, despite an improving trend, airport financial margins remained far below pre-pandemic levels and are economically unsustainable.