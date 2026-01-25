Economic focus dominates Delhi CM’s maiden R-Day speech

In her maiden Republic Day speech at Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday recounted her government’s achievements in fields like health, transport, education, development, pollution control and ease of doing business, stressing the need to rebuild the Capital as an economic nerve centre.

“Those who looted Delhi time and again have themselves been erased from history. But... Delhi has risen again each time, standing even taller and prouder. And once again, Delhi has risen to reclaim its lost dignity, to shape its new future,” she said at the Delhi government's official Republic Day function that included unfurling of the National Flag, taking a salute of marching contingents and cultural performances.

"I extend warm greetings and best wishes for Republic Day to all residents of Delhi and the surrounding areas. On this day, let us take a pledge to fulfil our responsibilities for our city and our country, so that a Viksit Bharat and Viksit Delhi can progress," she said.

She wrote on X, “The ideals of the Constitution, respect for democratic values, and the resolve of Nation First form the foundation of our Republic. In line with Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's Vision 2047, we are continuously striving for building a Viksit Delhi.”

She highlighted plans to make Delhi the EV Capital and urged people to switch to green fuels and avail the benefits of the soon-to-be released EV policy of the government.

Claiming that with the launch of the new 300 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and Ayushman Bharat health schemes, the health facilities in the city and Atal Canteens have helped the poor, she said that the government is also committed to making the city safer with the installation of 10,000 CCTV cameras.

For development, the government has allocated Rs 1,700 crore for various projects, and it aims to promote the MSME sector to ensure optimal benefit from the proposed India-EU trade deal, she said.

Reiterating her commitment to address the pollution issue, she said the government is working on a long-term solution for cleaning the Yamuna, garbage disposal and improvement in air quality.