Double the Joy! Marriott Bonvoy® HDFC Bank Credit Card Unveils Festive Offers with Exciting Double Points Rewards

Dive into the festive season with unmatched excitement. Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and HDFC Bank unveil irresistible offers on India's first-ever co-branded hotel credit card, the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card. This season, cardholders can revel in five times the reward points on every spend across hotel stays, travel, dining, and entertainment, turning every moment into a rewarding experience.

From October 1 to November 30, cardholders can look forward to:

· Earn 40 Marriott Bonvoy Points for every INR 150 spent at participating Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels across India—up from the usual 8 points.

· Earn over 50,000 accelerated points per month.

· Earn 2 points per INR 150 on all other eligible spends when exceeding INR 2 lakhs in a monthly spend.

Bringing even more festive cheer, cardholders are in for another thrilling reward. Whether jet-setting, savouring fine cuisine, or enjoying a night out, the rewards can pile up fast.

· Existing cardholders can now collect up to 20 Marriott Bonvoy points for every INR 150 spent on travel, dining, and entertainment, up to INR 1,00,000 per month.

· With a potential to grab more than 13,000 points every month, it’s the perfect excuse to indulge in the good life.

· For those who go beyond INR 1,00,000 limit, the rewards keep rolling in, with 2 points per INR 150 spent.

The Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank credit card opens the door to a world of seamless rewards, whether you're enjoying everyday moments or indulging in luxury experiences. With this card, members can unlock extraordinary privileges such as complimentary stays, room upgrades, and so much more, all within Marriott Bonvoy’s expansive portfolio of hotels. It is time to elevate the festivities with even more points and perks.

Ranju Alex, Area Vice President-South Asia, Marriott International, comments on the offers, "As we step into the festive season in India, our focus is on delivering exceptional value and easy access to rewarding experiences for our members. With the increase in travel plans during this time, the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card offers exclusive perks that enhance every journey. These new offers, which significantly boost reward points on spending for both new and existing members, are designed to elevate experiences and make every trip more connected and fulfilling."

Parag Rao, Country Head - Payments, Liability Products, Consumer Finance & Marketing, HDFC Bank said, “The festive season is when Indians across the world go the extra mile be it for travel or daily spends. Through this initiative, we aim to give our customers something extra too. This is a part of HDFC Bank’s overall endeavour to enhance customer satisfaction and create long term relationships”.

The Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card is India’s first hotel brand credit card in the luxury segment. The card offers consumers an unprecedented array of travel benefits, including Silver Elite Status with Marriott Bonvoy, which comes with benefits such as priority late checkout, exclusive member rates, Marriott Bonvoy bonus points, and much more.