Dove launches Reclaim Your Curls with Taapsee

Hyderabad: Dove, a popular soap maker, has launched a campaign ‘Reclaim Your Curls’, with actor Taapsee Pannu to celebrate the beauty, strength, and authenticity of curly-haired women cross India. This isn’t just another campaignit’s a movement. A call to every woman who’s ever felt the pressure to "tame" her hair, to instead wear her curls with pride.

At the heart of the campaign is a stirring film featuring Taapsee herself- an icon known for both her talent and her fearless authenticity. In it she talks about individuality, confidence, and breaking free from outdated beauty norms at a time when women are reclaiming their identity in every way.

About the campaign, Taapsee said, “This campaign is especially close to my heart because I was the one who reached out to Dove. I wanted to start a conversation not just about hair, but about confidence, identity, and self-acceptance. I wanted younger girls to see that I stand tall and proud with my curls, just as they are.