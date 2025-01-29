Dr. Hrishikesh Pai: Modern IVF makes late motherhood possible, which respects women's choices

Women today focus on their careers and lives and make independent choices. Many women delay getting married because they want to focus on their jobs or haven't found the right partner. When they finally get married and decide to have children, they face the problem of inability to conceive due to age-related reasons. For all such women, egg freezing is a boon.

Well-known actress, celebrity, and former Miss World Diana Hayden is one such woman. At 32, she realized she would not get married because she hadn't found the right person. One reason was not wanting to become a mother because of external pressures. Also, she knew getting pregnant at an older age would be problematic. She then decided to consult Dr. Hrishikesh Pai, a leading IVF Doctor in Mumbai, India.

Talking about Diana Hayden's case, Dr Hrishikesh Pai said, "Diana Hayden represents many women who are concerned about becoming mothers later in life. Late motherhood is not easy, but thanks to modern IVF, they can now get pregnant. Egg freezing is a major and revolutionary technology that helps women become pregnant, and it helped Diana Hayden"

Egg freezing is a technique that helps women become parents even at an older age. It gives them the freedom to have a child at a later age and the decision to be one when they wish to. Social egg freezing was the technique used to help Diana Hayden. At the age of 32, she decided to freeze her eggs. Later, she married when she was 40 but found it difficult to conceive. That was when she used her frozen eggs and became a mother at 42.

Egg freezing is a technique rapidly growing in popularity, with many celebrities, models, actresses, and professionals opting for it. It is important to get it done from a doctor with expertise like Dr. Pai. The doctor harvests the eggs through IVF and freezes them, preserving them in liquid nitrogen. Five to ten years later, the egg can be thawed and used.

The IVF doctor fertilizes the thawed eggs with the partner's sperm. The fertilized egg is then transferred to the patient's uterus to help her become a mother. Diana Hayden used this technique successfully to have three babies. It is a proven and successful IVF technique.

Dr. Hrishikesh Pai said, "Egg freezing has helped thousands of women become pregnant at the age of their choice. It is a revolutionary technique allowing them to preserve their eggs at a younger age when eggs have a higher reproductive capacity. Women can use their frozen eggs when ready for pregnancy and motherhood, giving them a higher chance of conception. Any woman who wants to delay pregnancy can opt for this and allow herself the freedom to choose late motherhood".

Dr. Hrishikesh Pai also offers extensive diagnostic tests, such as embryo monitoring via AI tools, preimplantation genetic testing, and various specialized tests, to ensure a successful IVF cycle and pregnancy.

About Dr. Hrishikesh Pai

Dr. Hrishikesh Pai is known for being among the best IVF doctors in India. With 40+ years of experience in gynaecology and obstetrics, Dr. Pai is an IVF specialist and the founder of Bloom IVF group, which has a presence in over eight cities across India.

Dr. Hrishikesh Pai has more than 100 awards to his credit and blessings from countless couples he helped become parents. He is associated with reputed healthcare institutions like Lilavati Hospital, DY Patil Hospital, and Fortis Hospital. He and his team have pioneered the use of Artificial Intelligence in IVF.

