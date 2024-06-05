Dr Reddy’s arm opens unit at Genome Valley

Hyderabad: Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd, a Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd’s company, has inaugurated its biologics facility spread across 70,000 sft at Genome Valley, a bio-cluster, located in the city. At the facility, process and analytical development, small scale manufacturing of antibodies, and other recombinant proteins for preclinical and early phase clinical requirements, will take place.

The process and analytical development laboratories are now operational, while the manufacturing capacity will be commissioned later in 2024. The new facility is complementary to the company’s current discovery capabilities and infrastructure, which primarily focuses on recombinant proteins including mAbs, bi- and multi-specifics, immune-fusion molecules, antibody drug conjugates, and other complex proteins.

Akhil Ravi, CEO, Aurigene, said: “It is great to see the facility operational. The addition of this capacity and capabilities shows our firm commitment to the continued expansion of our biologics business, building on 25 years of proven experience. The state-of-the-art facility will enable us to service our global customers in the development of innovative medicine.”