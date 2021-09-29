  • Menu
Dr Reddy's sets Guinness record with Fastminar

Dr Reddy’s sets Guinness record with Fastminar
Dr Reddy’s sets Guinness record with Fastminar

Highlights

Fastminar located at Terna Dental College in Navi Mumbai has been certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest toothbrush sculpture of a body part (tooth).

Hyderabad: Fastminar located at Terna Dental College in Navi Mumbai has been certified by Guinness World Records as the world's largest toothbrush sculpture of a body part (tooth).

The 40-feet structure was created by Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd with approximately 80,000 toothbrushes to raise awareness of dentine hypersensitivity.

The monument was unveiled by Dr Ashok Dhoble, Secretary-General of the Indian Dental Association (IDA).

Guinness World Records adjudication team announced the new world record set by the Senquel F team of Dr Reddy's.

Dr Romi Jain, Head of Public Health, Terna Dental College, spoke about the recent trends in treating sensitivity and the IDA on the importance of raising awareness on sensitivity.

