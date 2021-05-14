DRL, MSN get license to launch Covid drug

Hyderabad: City-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) and MSN Laboratories along with Ahmedabad-based Torrent Pharmaceuticals have entered into a royalty free, non-exclusive, voluntary license agreement with US-based pharma firm Eli Lilly for manufacture and commercialisation of 'baricitinib' drug for the treatment of Covid-19 in India.

The drug baricitinib has been granted a restriDRL, MSN get license to launch Covid drugcted emergency use approval in India by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for emergency use in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of Covid-19 in hospitalised adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

This partnership comes at a critical juncture in the fight against the pandemic in India, and adds to the company's existing range of Covid-19 therapeutics covering the full spectrum from mild to moderate and severe conditions of the disease, and a vaccine. Deepak Sapra, Chief Executive Officer, API and Services, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, said: "From the start, we have been determined to explore every possible avenue against Covid-19. Our collaboration with Lilly will help us make yet another treatment option available to patients in India." Speaking about the collaboration with Eli Lilly, MSN Reddy, CMD of MSN Group said: "This is a landmark milestone in India's fight against Covid-19 and will thus help in increasing the availability and affordability of baricitinib. We will be launching the product under the brand name Baridoz in two strengths 2 mg and 4mg."