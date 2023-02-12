E11 Homes’ new project at Gundlapochampally

Hyderabad: Reputed builder E11 Homes started a new residential venture Evolve – exquisite homes with sky garden – at Gundlapochampally in Hyderabad. This is a residential development of pristine homes in picturesque settings. It's an oasis that brings together the splendor of nature and the sophistication of luxury.

The first-of-its-kind future ready homes would have alkaline drinking water, fresh air system for cleaner air, pre-installed modular kitchen, false ceiling with lighting, invisible grill in balconies and central vaccum system. The gated community has unique amenities such as Frangipani court, viewing lawn & lounge, mini theatre, barbeque lounge, outdoor gym, yoga lawn and pavilion.

"E11 Homes assures its customers to offer vibrant and lively spaces of high aesthetic value. Backed by a reliable, consistent and committed team, it has developed many landmark projects and Evolve is our new flag-ship project which is sure to set a new benchmark in Gundlapochampally," the company said in a statement. The sizes of 2/3 BHK homes range from 1,240 sq ft to 2,332 sq ft. E11 Homes is well known for delivering residential projects of top-notch quality. Over the years, the company has gained a special place in the heart of our customers by delivering maximum value with little extras that make every project a unique project.