Ease of doing biz a continuous journey to boost customs trade facilitation: Officials

New Delhi: The ease of doing business is a continuous journey requiring sustained collaboration between Customs, partner agencies, custodians, and the trading community, government officials and other stakeholders said on Saturday.

At the Customs Clearance Facilitation Committee (CCFC) meeting here, under the chairmanship of the Chief Commissioner of Customs, Delhi Zone, stakeholders raised key operational issues which were constructively discussed, leading to actionable outcomes that will strengthen facilitation and improve efficiency.

The outcomes of the CCFC meeting mark another step forward in institutionalising these values and ensuring that the EXIM community remains confident in the facilitation framework.

The transparent and collaborative conduct of the meeting was widely appreciated, reinforcing confidence in Customs processes and enhancing coordination across the EXIM community, according to a Finance Ministry statement.

The meeting brought together partner government agencies including FSSAI, Plant Quarantine, and the Drug Controller, alongside trade associations such as the Customs Broker Fraternity, Assocham, and GJEPC. Custodians, importers, exporters, and departmental officers also participated, reflecting the broad spectrum of stakeholders engaged in the Customs clearance ecosystem.

During the deliberations, recent policy and digital initiatives introduced by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) were highlighted, with particular focus on their implementation framework within the Delhi Customs Zone.

The Delhi Customs Zone reaffirmed its commitment to promoting ease of doing business and advancing trade facilitation within the framework of law.

“It emphasised that the guiding motto of the Zone rests on the principles of Transparency, Accessibility, and Efficiency. These values are not only central to the functioning of Customs but also serve as a foundation for building trust and ensuring that stakeholders feel empowered to engage openly with the administration,” said the ministry.

By embedding the principles of transparency in decision-making, accessibility in processes, and an open-door policy for dialogue and problem-solving, Delhi Customs aims to foster a culture of trust, efficiency, and shared responsibility.