Economic Survey 2020-21 has projected GDP growth for the next financial year at 11 per cent. It has suggested that the growth recovery will be driven by government consumption.

The Economic Survey 2020-21, tabled by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha today suggested that the net exports and government consumption have cushioned the growth from the further plunge. It says that the GDP for the current financial year is estimated to contract by 7.7 per cent. It further says that the nominal GDP for the next fiscal is expected to grow at 15.4 per cent.

The Economic Survey gave a detailed analysis of India's V-shaped economic recovery after the shadow effect of the corona pandemic. It says that the mega vaccination drive supports the V-shaped recovery. The survey also highlights that the Agriculture sector has remained the silver lining in the growth trajectory even during these tough times.

It says that the contact-based services including manufacturing and construction faced sharp plunge due to the corona pandemic. The survey calls for more active, countercyclical fiscal policies with importance being accorded to fiscal responsibility.

It acknowledges that the Healthcare sector has taken centre stage in the economy. It added that the key role of the government is to actively shape and structure the healthcare market in the country.

The survey underscores that the recent softening of the CPI Inflation Index reflects an easing of the supply-side constraints in the country.

The survey was presented amid Congress, DMK and Left members' protest in the House against the three farm laws. Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament was also tabled in the Lok Sabha.

The Lower House made obituary references to the demise of sitting MP, Suresh Angadi and former members Ram Vilas Paswan, Tarun Gogoi, Moti Lal Vora, Jaswant Singh, Ahmad Patel and others. The House was adjourned for the day.