ED attaches Anil Ambani’s `3K-cr worth assets

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties worth about Rs3,084 crore linked to entities of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group over alleged diversion and laundering of public funds.

The attached assets include the residence at Pali Hill, Bandra (West), Mumbai, the Reliance Centre property in New Delhi, and multiple assets across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Hyderabad, Chennai (including Kancheepuram) and East Godavari.

These assets include office premises, residential units and land parcels. The aggregate attached value across the four orders is approximately Rs3,084 crore.

The orders were issued on October 31, 2025 under Section 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case concerns the diversion and laundering of public funds raised by Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. (RCFL). During 2017-2019, Yes Bank invested Rs2,965 crore in RHFL instruments and Rs2,045 crore in RCFL instruments. These turned into nonperforming investments by December 2019, with Rs1,353.50 crore then outstanding for RHFL and Rs1,984 crore for RCFL.

An ED investigation found that direct investment by the erstwhile Reliance Nippon Mutual Fund into Anil Ambani Group financial companies was not legally possible due to Sebi’s mutual fund conflict of interest framework.