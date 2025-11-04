Live
- SpiceJet appoints Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director to Spearhead Next Phase of Growth and Transformation
- Links to Pulwama terror attack : Man loses Rs 10L to fraudsters
- IT hub Pune now murder hub amid rising crimes, gang wars: Uddhav Thackeray's Saamana
- Court sentences retired sub-postmaster to 3 yrs in jail
- Punjab, Haryana politicians congratulate women’s cricket team
- Vijayvargiya targets madrasas
- Officials urged to ensure speedy disposal of public grievances
- Air quality crosses 400 in several areas as haze envelops Delhi-NCR
- Historic Darbar move resumes after 4 years
- Strive to make Kurnool a leprosy-free dist
ED attaches Anil Ambani’s `3K-cr worth assets
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties worth about Rs3,084 crore linked to entities of the Reliance Anil...
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties worth about Rs3,084 crore linked to entities of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group over alleged diversion and laundering of public funds.
The attached assets include the residence at Pali Hill, Bandra (West), Mumbai, the Reliance Centre property in New Delhi, and multiple assets across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Hyderabad, Chennai (including Kancheepuram) and East Godavari.
These assets include office premises, residential units and land parcels. The aggregate attached value across the four orders is approximately Rs3,084 crore.
The orders were issued on October 31, 2025 under Section 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case concerns the diversion and laundering of public funds raised by Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. (RCFL). During 2017-2019, Yes Bank invested Rs2,965 crore in RHFL instruments and Rs2,045 crore in RCFL instruments. These turned into nonperforming investments by December 2019, with Rs1,353.50 crore then outstanding for RHFL and Rs1,984 crore for RCFL.
An ED investigation found that direct investment by the erstwhile Reliance Nippon Mutual Fund into Anil Ambani Group financial companies was not legally possible due to Sebi’s mutual fund conflict of interest framework.