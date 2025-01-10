Live
- Today is World Hindi Day: Celebrating the global influence of Hindi
- Impact of AI on personalised learning in K-12 education
- LIC opens stall at Nampally Exhibition
- Nikki Tamboli stuns in Dubai
- CPM demands detailed probe into Tirupati stampede
- Stampede sparks outrage over Vaikunta Ekadasi token system
- Rs 35K-cr LPG subsidy to OMCs
- Renewed profit booking amid Q3 earning fears
- Emami men’s stuff is now Smart and Handsome
- Imtex to showcase nation’s mfg, tech prowess
Just In
Emami men’s stuff is now Smart and Handsome
Highlights
Hyderabad: Emami Ltd has announced a new identity for its men’s brand, Fair and Handsome, now rebranded as Smart and Handsome with Bollywood’s...
Hyderabad: Emami Ltd has announced a new identity for its men’s brand, Fair and Handsome, now rebranded as Smart and Handsome with Bollywood’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan as its new brand ambassador.
This significant transformation marks a bold step forward, reflecting the brand’s leadership in the male grooming market for nearly two decades and embracing the cultural shift towards more holistic grooming practices. With changing consumer preferences, today’s young men are prioritising skin health and overall wellness, and Smart and Handsome is ready to meet their evolving needs.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS