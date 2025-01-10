  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Emami men’s stuff is now Smart and Handsome

Emami men’s stuff is now Smart and Handsome
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Emami Ltd has announced a new identity for its men’s brand, Fair and Handsome, now rebranded as Smart and Handsome with Bollywood’s...

Hyderabad: Emami Ltd has announced a new identity for its men’s brand, Fair and Handsome, now rebranded as Smart and Handsome with Bollywood’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan as its new brand ambassador.

This significant transformation marks a bold step forward, reflecting the brand’s leadership in the male grooming market for nearly two decades and embracing the cultural shift towards more holistic grooming practices. With changing consumer preferences, today’s young men are prioritising skin health and overall wellness, and Smart and Handsome is ready to meet their evolving needs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick