Emami men’s stuff is now Smart and Handsome

Hyderabad: Emami Ltd has announced a new identity for its men’s brand, Fair and Handsome, now rebranded as Smart and Handsome with Bollywood’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan as its new brand ambassador.

This significant transformation marks a bold step forward, reflecting the brand’s leadership in the male grooming market for nearly two decades and embracing the cultural shift towards more holistic grooming practices. With changing consumer preferences, today’s young men are prioritising skin health and overall wellness, and Smart and Handsome is ready to meet their evolving needs.