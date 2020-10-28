Equity indices turn red amid volatility, Bharti Airtel up 8% 

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices declined after hovering in the green during the initial trade amid a largely volatile session so far.

Around 10.25 a.m., Sensex was trading at 40,433.19, lower by 88.91 points or 0.22 per cent from the previous close of 40,522.10.

It opened at 40,664.35 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 40,664.35 and a low of 40,390.43 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,884.00, lower by 5.40 points or 0.05 per cent from its previous close.

Heavy selling was witnessed in banking and finance stocks.

Bharti Airtel was the topmost gainer on the Sensex so far with over 8 per cent gain. Its share price rose after the company reported a robust revenue growth on Tuesday.

It is currently trading at Rs 470.15, higher by Rs 37.15 or 8.58 per cent from its previous close.

Bharti Airtel's consolidated net loss for the July-September quarter narrowed to Rs 763.2 crore, compared to Rs 23,044.9 crore reported during the corresponding period a year ago.

The net loss of the company narrowed down significantly due to a 20.7 per cent growth in its total income at Rs 25,933.9 crore.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 25,785 crore during the period under review, 22 per cent higher on a year on year basis.