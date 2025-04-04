EV91 partners with BattRE to deploy 10,000 electric vehicles

EV91Technologies, a leading aggregator of electric vehicles (EVs) and a comprehensive enabler for all EV-related needs, has entered into a strategic partnership with BattRE Electric Vehicles, a pioneer and leader in B2B two-wheeler electric mobility solutions in India and evpe, a leading provider of integrated electric vehicle financing solutions. Together, they will deploy 10,000 EVs for last-mile partners, corporate clients, and B2B fleets, providing a complete end-to-end solution for seamless deployment.

The partnership seeks to redefine the future of both urban and rural transportation by deploying 10,000 electric vehicles throughout the country. So far 1,000 orders have been placed and 100 vehicles have entered pilot stages, representing a major shift towards sustainable transportation. Through initiatives such as last-mile deliveries, EV loans, rentals, long-term subscriptions, and fleet sales, this collaborative effort is committed to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles.

BizDateUp, a startup enabler, has facilitated a key partnership between BattRE Electric Mobility and EV91 Technologies, an alliance aimed to redefine how people travel, signaling a significant move towards a cleaner, more sustainable transportation ecosystem.

EV91Technologies, formerly known as EV91, unveiled a fleet of 107 vehicles in Bangalore and

Chennai in FY 23-24 and jumped to 800+ Vehicles in FY 24-25 collaboration with BattRE will help us to reach the goal for FY 25-26 With 10000+ Fleet.

“We’re super pumped to team up with BattRE Electric Vehicles! Our goal? To make EVs the go-to choice and provide fast, eco-friendly, and efficient services for both urban and rural areas. We're aiming to add 10k electric vehicles to our fleet by 2026 and help BattRE hit 10,000 sales. Let’s make this happen!”

Talking about the partnership, Mr. Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder & MD of BattRE, said, "Our goal is to deliver an electric scooter that's top-notch in quality and tech—not just for everyday users, but also for fleets, partnering with others in the ecosystem to drive growth and sustainability. With EV91Technologies, we want to show how switching to electric mobility can save money and help the planet. We’re confident this partnership will benefit both sides and be a game-changer in boosting EV adoption."

“Our next-level electric vehicles and super reliable, all-made-in-India electric scooter are built for

people who care about quality, comfort, and safety. The STOR:IE is perfect for work and can totally double as your go-to ride after hours. Teaming up with EV91Technologies, we’re about to change the game in electric mobility!”

“EV91Technologies started in August 2023 and quickly made waves in last-mile logistics with 350+ delivery riders in 2023-24. Fast forward to 2024-25, and we’ve hit 5k+ riders, including a badass squad of female captains onboard! Teaming up with Rapido Pink has been a game-changer, boosting our energy while creating more job opportunities for women and empowering them. We’ve delivered 3L+ orders in cities like Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune, and we’re on track and hit 39L+ orders in FY 2024-25. We’re expanding into even more Tier I and II cities and helping clients build more sustainable delivery models. Plus, we offer services like EV loans (fleet, corporate, and D2C), EV leasing, EV subscriptions, 3PL, service, maintenance, roadside assistance, customer support, and even ICE to EV swaps.” stated Mr. Arun Kumar, Founder and CEO of EV 91.

Rohan Yeggina, co-founder and CEO of evpe, also highlighted the strategic impact of this initiative: “This collaboration with BattRE and EV91 underscores our commitment to making electric vehicles more accessible. Working closely with BattRE founders Pankaj Sharma and Nishchal Choudhary, alongside my co-founder Suraj Penukonda, has enabled us to create impactful financing solutions that significantly lower barriers to EV ownership.”

Jeet Chandan, Founder at BizDateUp stated that "BizDateUp is committed to fostering collaborations that drive transformative change. This partnership between BattRE and EV91 exemplifies our mission to connect visionary companies and empower them to create solutions that benefit both the economy and the environment. We are proud to have played a role in bringing together these industry leaders to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in India."

“Our mission isn’t just about last-mile logistics; we’re here to disrupt the EV market with a variety of products and build a platform that meets all the needs of blue-collar workers through our app. We’re partnering with different businesses to offer everything from daily essentials to health insurance,shopping, and more—all at discounted prices, plus extra support for the team. Getting more EVs on the road will help decarbonize India and create a healthier, greener future,” said Mr. Arun Kumar, Founder and CEO of EV 91.

For more details about EV91Technologies, please visit: https://ev91riderz.com/

About EV91Technologies: EV91Technologies is a leading EV aggregator and logistics Company

offering a wide range of EV Technology Products, Services, and Solutions. Its key personnel come from an immense industry background for the last 12+ years in various sectors 2W EV (OEM), Quick Commerce, E-Commerce, Bike Taxi, 3PL, Finance etc.

The launch of this initiative is scheduled to begin in the coming months, with both companies

working in close collaboration to ensure a smooth and efficient deployment process. This expansive roll-out of electric vehicles will not only optimize fleet operations but also contribute significantly to India’s overarching environmental objectives, by markedly reducing fossil fuel consumption and mitigating urban pollution.