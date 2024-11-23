FABA announces Lifetime Achievement award to Dr Soumya

Hyderabad: The Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) has announced Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Principal Adviser to the National TB Elimination Programme, as the recipient of this year’s prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. The award will be presented at the School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad.

Dr Swaminathan is celebrated for her monumental contributions to global health, specifically in tuberculosis (TB) research and the Covid-19 response.

During her pioneering tenure as WHO’s first Chief Scientist, she established the Science Division, focusing on the development of global norms and standards and advancing digital health initiatives.

Dr Swaminathan was pivotal in coordinating scientific efforts during the pandemic and played a crucial role in the formation of Covax, which aimed to ensure equitable vaccine distribution to lower and middle-income countries (LMICs).

“We are proud to recognise Dr Soumya Swaminathan for her definitive role in integrating biotechnology with healthcare. Her pioneering spirit - from revolutionising TB research to leading WHO's pandemic response - embodies scientific leadership at its finest,” stated ProfReddannaPallu, Executive President, FABA.

"In our journey of building bridges, we've witnessed brilliance. But Dr Soumya's legacy stands apart. Through Covax, she didn't just advance science—she ensured it reached those who needed it most.

This is the transformative leadership FABA has always championed," said Dr Ratnakar Palakodeti, Secretary General, FABA.