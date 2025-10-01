Fabtech Technologies IPO Fully Subscribed on Day 2 | Closing Date, Subscription Details & Price Band

The Fabtech Technologies IPO was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding, September 30. Investors placed bids for 1,21,11,225 shares, more than the 1,20,60,000 shares available.

The IPO will close on October 1, 2025. Investors need to submit their bids before this date.

The IPO is worth Rs 230 crore, with share prices between Rs 181 and Rs 191.

Subscription by investor type:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 94% subscribed

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 76% subscribed

Retail Investors (RIIs): Oversubscribed at 120%

After the IPO closes, investors will wait for the final share allotment and listing details. The strong response, especially from retail buyers, shows good interest in the IPO.