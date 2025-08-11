Located in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah’s coastal real estate landscape, Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island is part of a larger vision to shape high-end waterfront living in the emirate. The project is being developed by Ardee Developments in partnership with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, bringing a luxury residential concept to Al Marjan Island, one of the UAE’s most promising lifestyle destinations.

The setting itself offers a rare mix of privacy, beachside views, and everyday accessibility. Read on to know more about the location.

The Location: Exclusive and Well-Connected

Al Marjan Island has quickly become a preferred destination for residents looking for privacy without compromising on access. The man-made island is known for its open vistas, direct beach access, and proximity to some of Ras Al Khaimah’s best restaurants, shopping zones, and leisure offerings.

Panoramic Views and Beach Access

Fairmont Residences offers unobstructed sea views and private beach zones. The location is designed to bring daily serenity while staying close to city conveniences.

Surroundings That Support Daily Life

From quality healthcare to schools and retail outlets, essential services are within easy reach. Transport links connect residents to Ras Al Khaimah city and beyond, making it suitable for both primary and secondary homebuyers.

A Variety of Branded Living Spaces

The residences cater to a wide range of needs. Options include one to three-bedroom apartments, spacious townhouses, and a limited collection of sea-facing villas. Each unit follows Fairmont’s brand standards, with careful attention given to layout, finish, and comfort.

Modern Interiors with Purposeful Design

These homes are characterised by natural lighting and spacious layouts, along with the use of modern finishes. A single bedroom apartment or a townhouse with several levels, the intention centres on the ability to make a comfortable mix of elegant and functional.

An Amenity-Driven Lifestyle

The development is built around everyday ease. Residents have access to a range of shared facilities that support wellness, leisure, and convenience.

Spaces That Encourage Balance

Amenities include swimming pools, spa and wellness centres, fitness studios, a private cinema room, and outdoor sports areas. Every detail is designed to enhance the quality of life.

Service Features That Go Beyond the Norm

The community offers optional services such as a personal chef, shopping assistant, and chauffeur arrangements. Residents also benefit from the Accor ownership programme, which opens up privileges at global hospitality destinations.

A Hospitality-Inspired Living Experience

Branded residences are growing in popularity for a reason. They combine the comfort of home ownership with the ease of professionally managed living. Fairmont brings its legacy of hotel service to this development, ensuring maintenance, service, and operations meet international standards.

Consistency, Trust, and Comfort

Every day living is elevated by trained hospitality staff and consistent upkeep. From the lobby to the common areas, the entire environment is maintained with care.

Part of a Larger Vision

Fairmont Residences belongs to the master plan of Ardee Al Marjan Island 2.5 million square feet. The wider development incorporates landscaped areas, accommodation on a hotel basis and integrated facilities. Residents do not only enjoy having their own homes, but also enjoy being within an entire ecosystem of a lifestyle.

In a market where premium real estate is often driven by expert insight, having access to the right advisory platform makes all the difference. Christie Real Estate Dubai , appointed as the exclusive master agency for Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island, plays a key role in connecting discerning buyers with high-end properties across the UAE. Their approach combines curated listings, personalised consultation, and end-to-end support in acquiring branded residences and other luxury homes.

Conclusion

Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island finishes the second phase of the emergence of Ras Al Khaimah as a homes and tourism destination. Located in a beachfront area and with selected amenities the project offers a great choice to buyers interested in having an excellent living experience with a sustained future.