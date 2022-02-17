  • Menu
FAITH associations release tourism vision 2035

Highlights

FAITH policy federation of ten national associations representing the complete tourism, travel and hospitality industry of India

Hyderabad: FAITH policy federation of ten national associations representing the complete tourism, travel and hospitality industry of India (ADTOI, ATOAI, FHRAI, HAI, IATO, ICPB, IHHA, ITTA, TAAI, TAFI) has released an India tourism vision-2035 with a vision statement, goals and a tangible execution path for the country commemorating the 75th golden year of Indian independence.

Nakul Anand, Chairman, FAITH, said that its vision statement include making Indian tourism preferred and loved by global and domestic tourists, creating economic and wealth creation opportunities for tourism, travel & hospitality entrepreneurs, positioning tourism rightly as social economic job and infrastructure creator and becoming a role model sector for sustainable and inclusive growth.

