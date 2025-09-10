Festive collection launched at BIBA

Hyderabad: BIBA, a leading fashion brand, has launched festive collection at its flagship store in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. South Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran, unveiled the vibrant festive line.

The new collection reflects its philosophy of being “Different by Design”, celebrating the individuality and diversity of the modern Indian woman. With rich hues, intricate embroideries, and contemporary silhouettes, the festive range offers something for every occasion, from traditional celebrations to modern gatherings.

The company now has 20 stores in Telangana and 12 in Andhra Pradesh.