Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls for global financial architecture

New York: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has highlighted the need of an international financial architecture to fight the Covid-19 pandemic across the globe and stressed on the need to keep the supply chains open for vaccine raw materials. Sitharaman, participating in the 36th Annual G30 International Banking Seminar virtually here on Sunday, spoke on the panel about Financing the Commons, Climate and pandemic security, the Finance Ministry tweeted.

She "stressed on focused mobilisation and #equitableallocation of finances and #techsolutions to successfully harness the global #commongood of #climate and #pandemic security," it said.