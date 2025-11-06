First ever BSA adventure revealed at EICMA

BSA has unveiled its fourth bike at EICMA, the new adventure BSA Thunderbolt. A striking combination of stunning design and the latest rider technology that this segment demands. The original Thunderbolt delivered touring and off-road capability, the legacy of the last ever bike to roll off the Birmingham production line in 1972 is handed over to the first adventure bike from BSA. The new BSA Thunderbolt ready for the new generation of riders - a reimagined icon.

· BSA return continues at pace with a new model – just three months after launching the Bantam 350 and Scrambler 650

· BSA Thunderbolt is a nod to the past and an advance into the future with on and off-road capabilities and engineered to go the distance

· Technical features: traction control, three ABS modes, USD forks, mono rear shock, slip and assist clutch

· High ground clearance, reinforced bash plate and integrated exoskeleton offer off-road protection and durability

· Powered by a 334cc single cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine, Euro 5+ compliant with large 15.5 litre fuel tank

· Ergonomic design: adjustable front windshield and instrument console, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and USB charging

BSA is ready to take on the adventure market with the reveal of the new BSA Thunderbolt. The brand’s fourth bike, set to hit the market mid-2026, will thrive on every kind of terrain, from city streets to gravel tracks, through rain, mud, and dust. The modern BSA Thunderbolt is for weekday commutes and weekend adventures, both near and far.

Featuring rugged aesthetics including a rally-style beak and rear rack, the newest model is geared up for full throttle escapades with premium traction control and three ABS modes (Rain, Road, Off-Road). Additionally it offers a preload adjustable mono shock rear suspension, slip and assist clutch, and upswept exhaust for better water wading capabilities.

Whilst standing on the pegs is the best way to tackle the terrain, the adjustable front windscreen and instrument console ensures no compromises. The low seat height, lightweight design and wide handlebars delivers class-leading manoeuvrability for all riders, with added assurance of high ground clearance, a reinforced bash plate, exoskeleton frame and knuckle guards for protection, if needed.

Promising power and efficiency, the high torque Euro 5+ compliant 334cc liquid-cooled DOHC single cylinder engine provides compelling performance with a six-speed gearbox and a large fuel tank perfect for longer journeys. Whilst additional space allows for a pillion and luggage – encouraging riders to go further and explore for longer.

Classic Legends was created with the ambition to revive legacy motorcycle brands and bring them back for modern day riders to enjoy. The portfolio currently includes BSA, Jawa and Yezdi - three brands that had a huge influence on motorcycling history, all retaining unique characteristics.

Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Classic Legends Pvt Ltd, which owns BSA, said:

“This is the best 350 ADV in the world. Don’t believe me – just test ride it and prove me wrong.

“Today we revealed the new BSA Thunderbolt at EICMA, but we also launched a global ADV platform which will enable our brands BSA, Jawa and Yezdi – all of which have a huge influence on motorcycling history – to benefit from a shared platform for greater efficiency across our targeted sales territories without compromising each brand’s distinctive ‘signature’.

“Classic Legends recognises the unique DNA of each brand, and we acknowledge our responsibility to ensure this is always respected and honoured.

“The BSA ‘signature’ is hugely influenced by the past: the design silhouette, the competitions won, records set and memories made. It is a true motorcycling legend.

Unveiling the new BSA Thunderbolt at EICMA, the biggest international motorcycle show, underscores our intention to bring BSA back to the world stage.

Boman Irani, Director and Co-founder of Classic Legends Pvt Ltd, which owns BSA, said:

“The new BSA Thunderbolt is adventure-ready and engineered to go the distance. Combining dynamic on and off-roading capabilities, unrivalled performance, and effortless usability, our new bike inspires confidence. It’s for riders with a ‘go anywhere and do anything attitude who seek new destinations and want to trust that their motorcycle will not just get them to where they want to go, it will excite every sense along the way.

“BSA doesn’t just build motorcycles, it builds legends and the new BSA Thunderbolt proudly carries that legacy forward.”

The reveal follows the launch of the BSA Bantam 350 in July this year, along with the long-anticipated BSA Scrambler 650; both models also made their Italian debut at EICMA.

The market-disrupting BSA Bantam 350 is hailed as a modern-day bike with classic features; a nod to the original Bantam which was credited with getting post-war Britain moving again in the 1940s.

Whilst the BSA Scrambler 650 takes inspiration from the original competitive BSA Scramblers from the 1950s and 1960s, a versatile 652cc single blending rugged design with modern engineering – ideal for urban rides.

BSA launched its first modern motorcycle in 2022, a regeneration of the classic Gold Star, the new BSA Gold Star 650 encapsulates the timeless style of a vintage model with the powerful performance of a 21st century machine.