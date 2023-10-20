First in north, Punjab facility will recycle scrap, says Tata Steel CEO

Ludhiana: Tata Steels Ltd CEO and MD T.V. Narendran on Friday said its upcoming facility with an outlay of Rs 2,600 crore in Punjab’s industrial hub Ludhiana to produce 7,500 ton steel from scrap without polluting the environment would be operational within 18 months and the state has become the second home of Tata Steels after Jamshedpur.

First-of-its kind green steel plant in northern India, the plant, having a capacity of 0.75 MTPA with a 100 per cent scrap-based electric arc furnace, will make steel by recycling the scrap.

It spreads over 115 acres at Kadiana Khurd in Hi-Tech Valley.

Punjab had pioneered the green revolution in the country and now “green steelmaking revolution” would also be heralded by the state, he said.

Narendran was speaking after company plant’s ground-breaking ceremony was performed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.

It will produce construction-grade steel rebar and this investment aligns with Tata Steel’s commitment to a circular economy and transitioning to low-carbon steel making through the steel recycling route. The project is likely to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for around 500 direct and 2,000 indirect individuals, respectively, through its operations.

Expressing gratitude to the state government, company’s Vice President (Corporate Services) Chanakya Chaudhary said they had got swift clearances for the project during the entire process. He also thanked the panchs and sarpanchs of nearby villages for extending support to them for executing the project.

Chaudhary said they would open a skill centre to impart quality technical training to the youth.

In his address, Chairman M&S (Long Products) Tata Steel Ashish Anupam said the plant would produce 7,500 ton steel without polluting the environment. He said this plant will promote green power as coal will not be used for production.

In the steel and alloys sector, Punjab is a significant player with more than 200 steel rolling mills and key clusters in Mandi Gobindgarh and Ludhiana. It is home to major steel units like Vardhaman Special Steels, Aarti Steels, Hero Steels, JSW Steels and many more and this sector has been identified as a thrust sector under the Industrial Business Development Policy 2022.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora hoped the project would prove a boon for economy of whole of Punjab. He said a memorandum of understanding for the project was signed 14 months ago. He lauded the state government for granting all required permissions speedily.

Arora said the important feature in the steel plant is that it will produce steel from scrap without any pollution. A new and unique technology will be used to run this plant to make the plant environment friendly.