Flexible Workspaces Redefine Employee’s Wellbeing

As more parts of the country begin to open, economic activities have started picking up, and things may even get back to normal sooner. However, the new normal will not be like any of that came before. Businesses will need to adapt to this new normal in which everyone practices social distancing, everyone, including employees, wears masks all the time, and people are particular about hygiene.



In this new environment, businesses will need to manage their office space differently because employees will behave unlike how they behaved before. Working in a space that prioritizes your health and safety is essential. A few coworking/shared working spaces helping you with Covid-compliant offices are as under:



WeWork India: The way the world works is changing: safety is top of mind and flexibility is a must. How will we go from what isn't working to what will? Teams need spaces that foster collaboration while prioritizing wellbeing. Companies need offices that flex to evolving demands in a variable world. Employees need a place to focus while having the freedom to work where and how they want. WeWork has reimagined the office for the new ways we work so we can move forward with confidence.



MyBranch: MyBranch offers space, at your flexibility with your own branding across Tier II and Tier III cities in India. MyBranch has made it's workspaces COVID compliant, by duly fumigating and sanitizing every corner, to assist the businesses resume their operations. Searching for the right office space can cause a lot of stress. In a bid to resolve this conundrum, MyBranch gives you the opportunity to have local sales and virtual office space in your preferred location in 25+ cities across India. This envisages to provide you Instant Business Presence and Expansion across PAN India with Best-in-Class Offerings – Sales Office Spaces, Managed Services, Virtual Office And Meeting, Conference, Training Rooms.



Awfis: Awfis is India's largest coworking space provider with a nation-wide network of 55 centres with 2500+ cities in nine cities and 45 micro markets. More than half of its client base comprises of SMEs and corporates while startups, entrepreneurs and freelancers make up for 20 percent of the client base. This workspace is characterised by colourful and playful decor. Awfis centres are open from 8 am to 8 pm and also encourages collaboration through fun events like festival celebrations, musical fests, stand-up comedy, special breakfast and lunch events etc. This shared space provider has partnered with leading hotels such as The Lemon Trees Hotels, Hyatt etc. to provide luxurious meeting rooms and business centres for the member community of Awfis.



Innov8: Innov8 is a coworking space provider spread across Delhi, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Noida and Haryana. High-speed wifi, ergonomic and modern furniture, recreational and breakout zones, cafeteria and lunch room, community and networking events, excellent power backup are the key highlights of this coworking space. The annual membership fees range from Rs 8,000 to Rs 20,000 per month. The rooftop garden is a major attraction here and truly defines the name and aim of this firm – innovate!



91 Springboard: The coworking space was officially launched in the year 2013 in Delhi. It started out as a small space in Mohan Estate, New Delhi. The coworking firm currently has expanded to cities of Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Noida and Pune. Wifi connection, LAN cable internet, projectors in office and conference rooms, CCTV cameras, medical services, locker facility, etc. are the key highlights of this oldest coworking space in Delhi NCR. 91 Springboard lets the individuals customize the space according to their preferences. It is open 24/7 with tight security and also conducts focused-community and networking events for women.

