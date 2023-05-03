Live
Flipkart opens fulfillment centre in Sangareddy
Hyderabad: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has expanded its footprint in Telangana and strengthened its supply chain infrastructure with the launch of a new fulfillment center (FC) in Sangareddy. The new fulfillment center was virtually inaugurated by KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana.
Spread over 4 lakh square feet, the FC will further Flipkart’s commitment to India’s digital commerce evolution by empowering local sellers, employable youth, and customers while making e-commerce more inclusive and accessible. The new FC will support the delivery and logistics of a wide range of product categories, offered by thousands of local sellers and MSMEs in Telangana.
To date, Flipkart’s e-commerce platform has empowered more than 14,000 sellers in the state to join the mainstream economy and cater to the rising consumer demand in the country.