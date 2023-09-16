Flipkart Partners with National Rural Livelihood Mission to Empower Rural Artisans

A remarkable collaboration between the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) and Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce platform, is set to transform the lives of women entrepreneurs from self-help groups in Maharajganj. This partnership is dedicated to showcasing and selling the products produced by these talented women on Flipkart's online marketplace, providing them with a broader platform to reach customers nationwide.



It's a testament to NRLM's commitment to rural empowerment and preserving age-old traditions while embracing the digital age. This initiative provides these women a platform to exhibit their skills, expand their market reach, and improve their socio-economic status. This partnership with Flipkart enhances financial inclusion, promotes entrepreneurship, and contributes to NRLM's mission of poverty reduction and rural development.

At the heart of this partnership is a special workshop designed to equip these women with the skills needed to thrive in the world of e-commerce. This workshop will provide essential training, tools, and insights to empower these small women entrepreneurs to succeed online.

Mr Pankaj Chaudhary, Member of Parliament and MOS Finance, said, "This collaboration between NRLM and Flipkart represents a powerful stride towards uplifting rural communities. By providing a platform for local artisans, we are not only preserving our rich cultural heritage but also contributing to the economic development of rural India."

Mr. Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Flipkart Group, said, "At Flipkart, we wholeheartedly back Self Help Groups, rural artisans, and weavers nationwide. Today's workshop has received an enthusiastic response, and through Flipkart Samarth, we aim to equip them with the expertise, resources, and access to a nationwide market, fostering their entrepreneurial success. We firmly believe that by organizing such workshops, we can facilitate their journey towards realizing their full potential, allowing them to present their diverse products to customers across India."

Mr Satender Kumar, IAS District Magistrate, Maharajganj, added, "The empowerment of these women entrepreneurs is a testament to the potential that exists in our rural areas. We are confident that this partnership will lead to sustainable growth and prosperity in our region."

This partnership between NRLM and Flipkart is not just a collaboration; it's a promise to transform lives and communities. It highlights the power of e-commerce to drive positive change, preserve traditions, and empower women in rural India.