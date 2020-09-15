Flipkart to create 70,000 direct jobs this festive season

Bengaluru: Flipkart on Tuesday said it will help generate over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs this festive season.

The direct jobs will be across supply chain -- delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters -- while there will be additional indirect jobs at Flipkart's seller partner locations and kiranas, the company said in a statement.

"We are focused on creating impactful partnerships that offer great consumer experience while creating additional opportunities for progress of the entire ecosystem as it scales for the Big Billion Days (BBD)," said Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart.

Filpkart said that onboarding of more than 50,000 kiranas for the last-mile delivery will also create thousands of seasonal jobs to deliver millions of packages.

"By generating employment and enabling our sellers to scale their businesses during this time, we're doing our part to drive growth in the industry and the economy," Jha said.

Flipkart is undertaking training programmes for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain through a mix of classroom and digital training, enhancing their understanding of supply chain management.

The company said it is now enabling customers to get their GSTIN on their invoices, thereby allowing them to claim input tax credit on their purchases.

"The capability to allow GSTIN on their invoices will help millions of business entities - to claim input tax credit on their business related purchases, saving up to 28 per cent on their purchases," the ecommerce leader said.