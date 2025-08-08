FlySBS Shares Take Off: Listing Day Gains Wow Investors!

FlySBS Aviation’s shares started trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on August 8, 2025, on a special SME platform for smaller companies.

When the shares first began trading, the price was ₹427.5 per share. This price was much higher — 90% more — than the original IPO price of ₹225 per share.

After opening at ₹427.5, the share price went up even more, reaching ₹448.85. This was the highest allowed price for the day (called the upper circuit limit), which means the share price rose 5% from the opening price.

People who bought shares during the IPO got a great profit quickly because the share price almost doubled on the first day.

For example, if someone bought the minimum amount of 1,200 shares at ₹225 each, their investment value grew by about ₹5,13,000 on the first trading day itself.