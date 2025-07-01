FM Sitharaman meets key leaders in Spain to boost bilateral relations

Seville (Spain): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the International Business Forum Leadership Summit here, where she discussed cooperation in mutual areas of interest in defence, education, technology and agriculture, among other sectors.

She met Dr Shane Reti, Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, Universities, Statistics and Pacific Peoples, New Zealand. Both ministers discussed cooperation in mutual areas of interest in defence, education, technology and agriculture, and shared values rooted in democracy, rule of law, and robust people-to-people ties.

The Finance Minister discussed the world-class opportunities available at GIFT-IFSC in terms of banking, bullion exchange, capital markets, funds ecosystem, FinTech, insurers and reinsurers.

“She noted educational exchange as a cornerstone of India-New Zealand relationship with many Indian students pursuing higher education in New Zealand,” according to a post on X by Finance Ministry.

Dr Reti agreed to the need for enhancing education sector ties bilaterally, and also shared New Zealand’s experience in engaging with the Pacific.

The Finance Minister highlighted India’s strong partnership with Pacific Island Countries, and looked forward to enhancing engagement along with New Zealand through the Pacific Islands Forum.

She also met Elmer Schialer Salcedo, Foreign Minister of Peru, on the sidelines of the ‘FFD4’ meeting.

The two leaders discussed deepening strategic partnerships across FinTech, trade, investment, mining and defence, as well as the potential for collaboration in infrastructure projects, particularly the railways, according to an official statement.

FM Sitharaman highlighted India’s expertise in building rail links and manufacturing of rolling stock. Salcedo said that he looked forward to India’s participation in international bids for three rail links being developed in Peru.

The Finance Minister shared India’s interest in diversifying exports to Peru, especially in automobiles, pharmaceuticals, textiles, engineering goods, and IT services; and valued imports of critical minerals such as copper and lithium from Peru - a potential key for India’s energy transition and industrial growth.

She met Germany’s Development Minister Reem Alabali Radovan and congratulated her on her recent appointment as Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development.

They discussed various mutual areas of collaboration under India-Germany Green and Sustainable Development Partnership including green and renewable energy, urban mobility and sustainable urban development; and sustainable livelihoods through ecology.

Alabali-Radovan looked forward to strengthening bilateral relations with India and stated that Germany would like to have greater cooperation with India, said the Ministry.