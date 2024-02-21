FM to take a call on fintech sector

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing problem faced by leading fintech player Paytm, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has decided to meet heads of financial technology companies next week to persuade them to strictly follow regulatory norms.Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, an entity promoted by One97 Communications Ltd, faced regulatory actions by the Reserve Bank for failure to comply with host of regulatory norms, including Know Your Customer (KYC) guidelines.

According to sources, Sitharaman will be meeting CEOs of fintech companies next week to hear their concerns and problems. However, sources said, she will impress upon them the need to abide by regulatory norms as they are dealing with money of individuals. The meeting is expected to see participation from senior officials of Reserve Bank, finance ministry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, among others.