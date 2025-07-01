FM upbeat on India’s GDP growth

New Delhi: India will continue to be the fastest-growing economy at the current rate of growth, or even better, and with the monsoon being good, agriculture will definitely come up with a more positive number, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

The GDP growth accelerated to a robust 7.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2024-25, as result of which the growth rate for the full financial year works out to 6.5 per cent on the back of a strong performance of the agriculture, construction, and services sectors, according to latest RBI data.

In a series of posts on X social media platform, taken out from media interviews, the Finance Minister said this growth rate will continue, and may even become better with good monsoon around. The FM began an official visit to Spain, Portugal and Brazil from Monday to July 5 (Saturday).The Finance Ministry said: “She is leading the Indian delegation from the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance.” She further said that deepening of our markets is actually showing and “the retailers are benefitting, ordinary citizens are benefitting”.

“Our systems are transparent. They are digitised and can be accessed from home. Individuals are able to do it on their own rather than depend on others to help them out. These are signs of a very good dynamic economy,” FM Sitharamanemphasised.

According to her, it is clear from the policy that labour-intensive units will be given support.