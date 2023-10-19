Live
- Don't punish Raje due to me: Rajasthan CM Gehlot to BJP
- Gujarat crackdown: 851 raids, 105 arrests & 27 licenses revoked in statewide illicit spa operations
- Moderation in inflation bolstered macroeconomic fundamentals: RBI
- Celebrate the Festive Fervour with Exciting Deals on Amazon.in Dussehra Delights
- Tata Motors picks up 26.79% stake in Freight Tiger
- SoftBank to sell 1.1% stake in Zomato for Rs 1,024 crore: Report
- State of art vistadome chugs from Budgam to Banihal in J&K
- Let’s Be Brave Together: Maybelline New York does the ‘Brave Talk’ on World Mental Health Day
- Bombing of Gaza Hospital 'unjustifiable', reiterate support for 2-state solution: Kharge
- NIA arrests another accused in Kwakta bomb blast case
Following are foreign exchange rates on October-19-2023
|BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.11
|Rs. 86.61
|Euro
|Rs. 88.63
|Rs. 91.27
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.89
|Rs. 23.57
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.33
|Rs. 2.47
|British Pound
|Rs. 101.83
|Rs. 104.85
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 53.03
|Rs. 54.61
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.24
|Rs. 63.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 93.53
|Rs. 96.31
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.47
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.57
|Rs. 4.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.85
|Rs. 11.39
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.64
|Rs. 0.64
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 48.97
|Rs. 50.91
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.43
|Rs. 22.88
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.69
|Rs. 7.99
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.21
|Rs. 63.03
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.68
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.88
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
