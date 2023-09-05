Live
- ‘Indrajaal’ gets wider acceptance
- India is accepted name for our country, changing it to 'Bharat' not required says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
- Udhayanidhi Stalin is diverting people's attention with remark on Sanatana Dharma, says AIADMK
- What suddenly happened that India needs to be called only Bharat, asks Mamata
- Will BJP rename Bharat if INDIA bloc rechristens itself 'BHARAT': Arvind Kejriwal
- Appeal for Rs 500 crore grant to prevent wildlife-human conflict: Eshwar Khandre
- Janmashtami 2023: Tips To Dress Your Child As Lord Krishna Or Radha For Gokulashtami!
- ‘Jawan’ to have a special fan show in Devi Theatre; checkout the date and time
- Chandrababu unveils NTR statue in Bellary, says it is a pride for him
- Heavy rain very likely over Maharashtra from Wednesday to Friday: IMD
Following are foreign exchange rates on September-05-2023
Highlights
BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 83.87 Rs. 86.36 Euro Rs. 90.14 Rs....
|BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.87
|Rs. 86.36
|Euro
|Rs. 90.14
|Rs. 92.82
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.83
|Rs. 23.51
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.39
|Rs. 2.53
|British Pound
|Rs. 105.36
|Rs. 108.49
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 53.47
|Rs. 55.05
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.40
|Rs. 63.23
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 94.44
|Rs. 97.24
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.69
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.54
|Rs. 4.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.80
|Rs. 11.33
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.65
|Rs. 0.65
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.51
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 49.28
|Rs. 51.23
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.36
|Rs. 22.81
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.64
|Rs. 7.94
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.61
|Rs. 63.44
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.04
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.87
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
