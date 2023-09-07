Live
- Udhayanidhi spoke about "inhuman principles" in Sanatan Dharma, unfair for PM to target him, says Stalin
- Positive body image linked to better life satisfaction says Study
- China will send delegation to North Korea to celebrate its founding as the nations foster ties By Kim Tong-Hyung
- Industry players to discuss demand creation, exports at Global Stainless-Steel Expo next week
- Stock markets extend gains for fifth day; Sensex revisits 66K
- Gold falls Rs 150; silver tumbles Rs 700
- Union Minister Kishan Reddy meets home guard who attempted suicide in Hyd; blames BRS govt, demands thorough inquiry
- NASA's oxygen-generating experiment completes Mars mission
- Indian Navy's INS Sumedha in Egypt for 'Exercise Bright Star-23'
- Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held at Sri Venkateswara Gowshala in Tirupati
Just In
Following are foreign exchange rates on September-07-2023
Highlights
BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 84.01 Rs. 86.51 Euro Rs. 89.98 Rs....
|BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.01
|Rs. 86.51
|Euro
|Rs. 89.98
|Rs. 92.65
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.87
|Rs. 23.55
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.38
|Rs. 2.52
|British Pound
|Rs. 104.70
|Rs. 107.81
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 53.62
|Rs. 55.21
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.56
|Rs. 63.39
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 94.18
|Rs. 96.97
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.66
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.54
|Rs. 4.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.82
|Rs. 11.35
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.65
|Rs. 0.65
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.53
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 49.44
|Rs. 51.40
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.37
|Rs. 22.82
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.63
|Rs. 7.93
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.54
|Rs. 63.37
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.03
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.85
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
